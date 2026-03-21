(The following is info from late yesterday, March 20th)

German Chancellor Merz stated about "not very good relations" with Trump.

"We don't have very good relations with him right now," he said.

Merz also criticized the pro-Trump MAGA movement.

"The MAGA movement is not our movement. What they are doing with culture and the media, the way they treat each other - this is not our understanding of democracy. We have a different understanding," the chancellor stated.

Adding:

Adding:

The British military base in Cyprus, hit by an unmanned drone at the start of the war on Iran, will not be used by the US to strike Iranian targets, amid an “international dispute.”

Keir Starmer informed the Cypriot president that RAF Akrotiri would be excluded from any UK bases hosting US operations, just hours after Iran allegedly launched missiles at the joint US-UK Diego Garcia base in the Indian Ocean.





Adding, info from a silent video that I couldn't upload: WOW! So Close!

⚡️ Footage of the Iranian strike near the Western Wall in Jerusalem

Adding:

The United States announces new rewards for the heads of 5 senior Iranians, each worth $10 million:

General Ahmad Vahidi, the new commander of the Revolutionary Guards

Ali Abdollahi, head of the Khatam al-Anbiya Headquarters.

Saeed Aghajani, commander of the UAV unit of the Revolutionary Guards

Hamidreza Lashgariyan, commander of the Cyber Command of the Revolutionary Guards

Majid Khadami, commander of the Intelligence Office of the Revolutionary Guards

Adding:

France deployed Dassault Rafale fighter jets to intercept Iranian drones over Abu Dhabi.

More:

Iran struck the US "Victoria" base in Baghdad, Telegram channels report.

Adding:

Israel has declared that it intends to annex southern Lebanon to establish a "permanent security zone" there. The Lebanese army is still cowardly hiding in the rear and looking for ways to surrender and not defend Lebanon. It's hard to find more cowardly freeloaders in the Middle East. While Hezbollah is daily pressuring the IDF, a disgrace continues in the Lebanese army's rear.