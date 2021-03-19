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Illegal and Unlawful Arrest Attempt of Chris Sky
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54 views • March 19, 2021
Police in Ontario doing a bogus arrest of Chris Sky. Very intense coverage of the police trying to arrest influencer Chris Sky with nothing to back it. This demonstrates how disrespectful the authorities are toward people and how the system is not based on laws that are meant to protect us. The police are increasingly becoming the threat like any street gang or other criminal group.
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