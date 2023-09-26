GLENN BECK | SHOCKING Proof the Left is DONE with Biden

SHOCKING Proof the Left is DONE with Biden | BlazeTV





President Biden's disapproval rating has hit a new record high and the media is starting to talk about it. Meanwhile, former president Donald Trump still has a comfortable lead in the Republican primary polling. Glenn reads a new opinion piece in Newsweek from a progressive who is BEGGING Biden to step out of the 2024 race. Does this prove the Left done with Biden? Will the Democrats soon replace him with someone like California Gov. Gavin Newsom or Michelle Obama? Glenn and Pat discuss.

