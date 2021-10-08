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Climate Hoax ⚠️ Answers Hidden – Australian Inventor and “ Who Killed the Electric Car “
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3 views • October 08, 2021
These are from years ago – real life solutions, not only to the Climate Hoax agenda but to efficient and or free energy Technology.
The same scumbags claiming the climate issue ( Hoax ) are the same scumbags shelving the technological solution to the FAKE Climate issue –.
Their argument was “ we can’t release that kind of technology because it would affect the world economies” – Well, that is no longer an argument nor a justification.
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𝘚𝘰𝘶𝘳𝘤𝘦 : Archived Information
Credit & Appreciation To: John Christie Inventor.
.
Link to Aussie Inventor Article:
https://topstocks.com.au/threads/free-energy-lutec-made-in-cairns
The same scumbags claiming the climate issue ( Hoax ) are the same scumbags shelving the technological solution to the FAKE Climate issue –.
Their argument was “ we can’t release that kind of technology because it would affect the world economies” – Well, that is no longer an argument nor a justification.
.
𝘚𝘰𝘶𝘳𝘤𝘦 : Archived Information
Credit & Appreciation To: John Christie Inventor.
.
Link to Aussie Inventor Article:
https://topstocks.com.au/threads/free-energy-lutec-made-in-cairns
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