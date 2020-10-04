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Urgency ? Can the Government Can't Take Down the Deep State, or Must "We The People?"
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41 views • October 04, 2020
Friends, this is the third time today I have tried to upload this and each time it would not publish afterward. Brighteon doe not block my videos, and has just given me space to publish 250 more. The Lord is angry as am I and quiet possibly many of you. I think it is time for the dominoes of the Deep State to fall. If they, our government representatives cant handle it, them maybe "We the People," can. Is it time for an uprising?
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