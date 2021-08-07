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No Fear
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10 views • August 07, 2021
Motivational video to help us deal with our fears and it's crippling ability in our lives. Not to be mistaken with the fear of God, which is the beginning of wisdom, nor the fear that gives us courage. But rather the type of fear that causes us to not be able to function to our full extent. The type of fear we are witnessing so much today. My hope and prayer is that this helps in some way, even if it encourages just one person it will be worth it. Thanks for watching!
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