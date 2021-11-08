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Fauci's Guinea Pigs
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1 view • November 08, 2021
Fauci's "Guinea Pig Kids" in New York City, in which Foster Care children were used to test experimental HIV / AIDS drugs.
"Documentary exposes how the city of New York has been forcing HIV-positive children under its supervision to be used as human guinea pigs in tests for experimental AIDS drug trials, funded by the NIH.
All of the children were under the legal guidance of the city’s Child Welfare Dept, The Administration for Children’s Services. Most live in foster care or independent homes run on behalf of the local authorities & almost all the children are believed to be African-American or Latino
The BBC identified Pharma giant GlaxoSmithKline as 1 of the companies that provided the experimental drugs for the tests"
"Documentary exposes how the city of New York has been forcing HIV-positive children under its supervision to be used as human guinea pigs in tests for experimental AIDS drug trials, funded by the NIH.
All of the children were under the legal guidance of the city’s Child Welfare Dept, The Administration for Children’s Services. Most live in foster care or independent homes run on behalf of the local authorities & almost all the children are believed to be African-American or Latino
The BBC identified Pharma giant GlaxoSmithKline as 1 of the companies that provided the experimental drugs for the tests"
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