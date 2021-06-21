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UFO Group Over Canada
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165 views • June 21, 2021
UFO Group Over Canada... At 3:47 am 2021-06-21 this UFO grouping appeared southeast of Edmonton..... When pausing to examine stills, many details emerge. As the primary UFO was so bright, the surrounding smaller UFOs were difficult to capture. After a sebatacle for several months, from this area, these UFOs appeared just a few hours ago. Project Blue Beam ramping up? See additional UFOs in Canada here: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/ufoskywatchernews
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