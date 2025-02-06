© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Ivermectin Alzheimer's Protocol
Ivermectin is used by many in the alternative detox and healing world to treat many different parasitic infections, cancers including stage 4 terminal cancers, viral infections, and much more. Still, most people are unaware of Ivermectin being able to treat one specific type of severe neurodegenerative disease known as Alzheimer's.
One of the prominent people who has discovered Ivermectin can effectively treat Alzheimer's disease is Dr. William Makis, who has been using it with patients who have been suffering from this neurodegenerative disease. He has been fully reversing patients with Alzheimer's by giving them doses of Ivermectin, which is just mindblowing.
In today's video, "The Ivermectin Alzheimer's Protocol," I educate you thoroughly on how to safely, correctly, and effectively use Ivermectin to treat Alzheimer's disease if you want to learn about this specific Ivermectin protocol; watch this video "The Ivermectin Alzheimer's Protocol" from start to FINISH!
