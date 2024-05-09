The 9 Puppers In The Temple Are Cute But Troublesome I Kritter Klub

Kritter Klub





May 7, 2024





Please don't forget to hit the CC button for Subtitles





The mother dog who is living in the temple has 9 babies. All of them are cute but they're just too energetic that they cause a lot of trouble. The mother is trying to avoid caring for the baby... Would the dog be able to change? Find out in the video!





More videos about ‘Woofers🐕’:





• Woofers🐕





#Kritterklub #dog #templedog





Be part of Kritter Klub

On Facebook:





/ kritterklub

On Instagram:





/ kritter_klub

On Twitter:





/ kritter_klub





[Credit Music♪]

🎵Music provided by 브금대통령

🎵Track : 작은영웅 -





• [브금대통령] (귀여운/게임/Cute) 작은 영웅/A Little ... https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LH_mZVd5D4M&t=0s





• [브금대통령] (귀여운/게임/Cute) 작은 영웅/A Little ...

🎵Track : 눈치게임 -





• [브금대통령] (코믹/심리/Tensed) 눈치게임/Timing Ga... https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zq8p0Rk6lRM&t=0s





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YDrhkMVf1fI