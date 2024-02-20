What Does the Future Hold for Israel?

Judgment Day! Radio Discussion
On our website: https://www.thebereancall.org/content/what-does-future-hold-israel
More about Islam: https://www.thebereancall.org/topic/islam
More about Israel: https://www.thebereancall.org/topic/israel
Free eBook: https://davehunt.org
You’re listening to Search the Scriptures Daily, a program in which we encourage everyone who desires to know God’s truth to look to God’s Word for all that is essential for salvation and living one’s life in a way that is pleasing to Him. In this first segment of our program, Dave and I will be discussing his latest book Judgment Day! Islam, Israel, and the Nations, and right now we are in the last chapter, chapter 15.
And, Dave, you begin chapter 15 by stating that Israel will not go down to destruction without using its ultimate weapons, meaning nuclear armed missiles. And you say this is related to the battle of Armageddon, which the Bible prophesies will take place. Can tell us how this is developing and at what point Armageddon will take place? But again, prior to that, what about Israel, you know?
Our main website: www.thebereancall.org
Store: store.thebereancall.org
Download our app: www.thebereancall.org/app
In-depth research on a variety of Bible topics: https://www.thebereancall.org/topics
Sign up for our email updates: https://www.thebereancall.org/subscribe
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.