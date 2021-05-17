© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
TruthFlix: The Lord Will Avenge Us Psalm 94 Sons of Korah [29.12.2020]
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
1 view • May 17, 2021
Tired of the Government lying to you and taking your rights? We are headed to the point where GMO vaccines will be used to change your DNA and If you do not submit you will be ostracised from society and locked out of the system. Reach me at [email protected] if you want to share information.
1,442 views • Dec 29, 2020
Gilbert Sanchez - 206 subscribers
https://youtu.be/BZ60cU_CQs0
Pinned by Gilbert Sanchez
Hans S - 4 months ago
Yes, the earth is as flat as a pancake with a firmanent-Dome and
The plan for the introduction of the Mark of the Beast is in stages.
All vaccinations carried out prior to the rapture are not the mark of the beast but preparations, and they are also intended to determine who does and who does not want to be vaccinated.
The upcoming vaccinations will also contain substances with which they want to sterilize the world's population as part of the depopulation program.
Through current vaccinations, they also ensure that people who refuse to be isolated to force them to participate.
And those who absolutely don't want to be vaccinated can so easily be filtered out, characterized as a 'danger to humanity' and 'cleaned up'.
Also, the pre-rapture vaccinations are meant to ridicule people who claim that the current vaccinations are "the mark of the beast."
As explained above, it is true that current vaccinations are NOT YET the mark because they have a preparatory and different purpose.
Now read what the real mark disguised as a 'vaccine' is all about:
TruthFlix
11.8K subscribers
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCpl17h3Rdsyok_ZdGNYwb7Q
(My Discord Channel): https://discord.gg/NYksUHe
(Backup YT Channel): https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCY53 (dead link)
(Find me on Bitchute): https://www.bitchute.com/channel/rwGj...(dead link)
(My Twitter): https://twitter.com/discipledavid1
The point of view and purpose of this video is not to bully or harass anybody, but rather share that opinion and thoughts with other like-minded individuals curious about the subject."
Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing.
1,442 views • Dec 29, 2020
Gilbert Sanchez - 206 subscribers
https://youtu.be/BZ60cU_CQs0
Pinned by Gilbert Sanchez
Hans S - 4 months ago
Yes, the earth is as flat as a pancake with a firmanent-Dome and
The plan for the introduction of the Mark of the Beast is in stages.
All vaccinations carried out prior to the rapture are not the mark of the beast but preparations, and they are also intended to determine who does and who does not want to be vaccinated.
The upcoming vaccinations will also contain substances with which they want to sterilize the world's population as part of the depopulation program.
Through current vaccinations, they also ensure that people who refuse to be isolated to force them to participate.
And those who absolutely don't want to be vaccinated can so easily be filtered out, characterized as a 'danger to humanity' and 'cleaned up'.
Also, the pre-rapture vaccinations are meant to ridicule people who claim that the current vaccinations are "the mark of the beast."
As explained above, it is true that current vaccinations are NOT YET the mark because they have a preparatory and different purpose.
Now read what the real mark disguised as a 'vaccine' is all about:
TruthFlix
11.8K subscribers
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCpl17h3Rdsyok_ZdGNYwb7Q
(My Discord Channel): https://discord.gg/NYksUHe
(Backup YT Channel): https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCY53 (dead link)
(Find me on Bitchute): https://www.bitchute.com/channel/rwGj...(dead link)
(My Twitter): https://twitter.com/discipledavid1
The point of view and purpose of this video is not to bully or harass anybody, but rather share that opinion and thoughts with other like-minded individuals curious about the subject."
Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.