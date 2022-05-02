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How a Near Death Experience Changes a Person #shorts
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81 views • May 02, 2022
CHECK OUT THE COMPLETE EPISODE 👇
https://www.youtube.com/embed/5HER5ICopVc
They say having a near-death experience will definitely change a person. Here's some of the changes that may happen:
Speaker and author of 21 Days Into The Afterlife Piero Cavi-Parisetti, shares the various physchological and behavioral changes he's seen in people who have gone through a near-death experience.
According to Piero, a lot of people who escaped death typically beocme much LESS materialistic 📉 and MORE spiritual. 👏🏻 They also lose their feath of death permanently.
Why do you think people change after they return from a near-death experience? Let us know in the comments.
https://www.youtube.com/embed/5HER5ICopVc
They say having a near-death experience will definitely change a person. Here's some of the changes that may happen:
Speaker and author of 21 Days Into The Afterlife Piero Cavi-Parisetti, shares the various physchological and behavioral changes he's seen in people who have gone through a near-death experience.
According to Piero, a lot of people who escaped death typically beocme much LESS materialistic 📉 and MORE spiritual. 👏🏻 They also lose their feath of death permanently.
Why do you think people change after they return from a near-death experience? Let us know in the comments.
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