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My Testimony Part 3 of 3. The occult and the power of Jesus name
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6 views • December 09, 2019
This is part 3 of 3 of my testimony of the power of Jesus' blood and name to rescue me and anyone else. We don't have to be victims of our past or our present. We can be victorious through what Jesus did for us on the cross!
"I can do everything through Him who gives me strength." Philippians 4:13
"And we know that in all things God works for the good of those who love Him, who have been called according to His purpose." Romans 8:28
"I can do everything through Him who gives me strength." Philippians 4:13
"And we know that in all things God works for the good of those who love Him, who have been called according to His purpose." Romans 8:28
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