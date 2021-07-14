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ZOMBIE APOCALYPSE: 5G ACTIVATES BLACKGOO VAX / GRAPHENE OXIDE PAYLOAD.
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344 views • July 14, 2021
Video by Jim Crenshaw
Demon Hunter I posted a video about brain waves and 5G yesterday. Here it is:
The covid variants have the same names as brain waves - Alpha, Gamma, DELTA? Zombie time?:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/jR0OCqq920T9/
Demon Hunter I posted a video about brain waves and 5G yesterday. Here it is:
The covid variants have the same names as brain waves - Alpha, Gamma, DELTA? Zombie time?:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/jR0OCqq920T9/
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