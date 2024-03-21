Create New Account
Vax pushing politician killed by the vax - Sometimes things just work out.💉🪦
High Hopes
71 views
Published 21 hours ago

Jim Crenshaw


March 21, 2024


Get your vaccine card he said. I guess he got his.

Feb 20, 2024

"Green MP Efeso Collins dies | nzherald.co.nz"


Green? Looks black to me. Another dead liberal. The deep state is making them faster than they are killing them however.


Source: bootcamp: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/HcR3pLdZtqqE/


Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/fTow6fi89Dtd/

Keywords
vaccinehawaiivaxkilledpoliticianshotinoculationinjectioncovidjim crenshawvax pusherfaanana efeso collinsgreen mp

