Donna Rigney with PROPHETIC WORD about OPENING THE HEAVENS and the GLORY COMING TO EARTH!

GET YOUR TICKETS FOR OPEN THE HEAVENS AT WWW.MERICROULEY.COM Meri interviews Prophetess Donna Rigney who is often seen on ELIJAH STREAMS sharing her VISIONS of going to HEAVEN, and the GLORY OF GOD coming to EARTH! She will be sharing about different STRATEGIC EVENTS which God is orchestrating to TEAR DOWN the ALTARS of the demonic realm and bring HEAVEN to EARTH through the ANGELIC realm. This is a MUST WATCH & SHARE program.

