GoWuTar GP9 Mounted on the Ruger RXM - Minuteman Review

GoWuTar GP9 6MOA red dot with a large, SRO like viewing window

RMR footprint which is able to be direct mounted atop the Ruger RXM…a versatile optics testing platform.





The 7075 aluminum housing is ¼” wider than their RMSC optic so it overhangs the RXM’s slide…but sets flush with the Tulster Holster.





Elevation adjustment has nice distinct clicks, windage is pretty dull.





Top loading battery compartment so you don’t have to remove the optic.

Serrations on the front prevent slipping when manipulating the slide using the optic.

placed the RXM with GP9 in the freezer overnight and then endured a trip to the range with the temperature advancing from -2 to +2 degrees fahrenheit during the live fire shoot. Right at the edge of the optics low end operating temperature range of -4. No problems with the dot or the RXM. I’d like to see official support for -40 degrees.





The sight is offered in orange, gray, green, and black. I recommend black to help the frame blur away as you focus on the target.





I think the GP9 is a good sight for the price and a way to see if you like red dots…before dropping big dick money on a Trijicon RMR or SRO. But for CCW pistols, like the RXM, I prefer smaller and narrower RMSc footprint optics. So I swapped the GP9 for the Gowutar HHC17 green dot.





A good red dot drill is to block the objective and let the brain combine the “both eyes open” view of the target to see the dot on the target. I cut out the back of the HHC17’s protective hood to do this exercise. I suspect this binocular view is easier to accomplish for those who have completed AmbGun’s “How to Become Ambidextrous” training regime.





The GoWuTar GP9 would be an excellent optic for becoming an ambidextral gunfighter…rifle and pistol.





























