S L Asher, sworn in as the 200th witness for the defense.
ForensicInsights24
S. L. ASHER, sworn for the Defendant at the Trial of Leo Frank in the Fulton County Superior Court of Atlanta Georgia in August 1913 (Testimony Portion From July 28 - August 21, 1913; Closing Arguments August 21-25, 1913)

About two weeks ago I was coming to town between 5 and 10 minutes to 1 on the car and there was a man who was talking very loud about the Frank case, and all of a sudden he said: "They ought to take that damn Jew out and hang him anyway." I took his number down to report him.

CROSS EXAMINATION.

I have not had a chance to report since it happened.

murdermary phaganleo frank trials case
