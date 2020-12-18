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Press Sec. Kayleigh McEnany tells TRUTH - House Representative Eric Swalwell is CCP Spy
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135 views • December 18, 2020
Trump's Press Sec. Kayleigh McEnany just ended Rep. Eric Swalwell's whole career after she exposed his deep connections to a Chinese spy! WATCH Press Sec. list all the “fact checks” on Trump and the vaccine as media sits in shame: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_HstQ...
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