© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Ally's Army - A Tribute to Ally Carter (SRA Survivor)
Written and performed by Firstborn UniQorn
Music created using SUNO
This song was written for Ally Carter, and for all the other children who are currently lost in the Child Trafficking Sex Slave system. May The Holy Father protect them and bring them all home safely.
All lyrics, vocals and rights to the music are my own.
All content is based on my own beliefs, research, opinions and lived experience. Please conduct your own research to draw your own conclusions.
For entertainment purposes only.