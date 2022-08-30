Alex Jones





August 30, 2022





Alex Jones details Trump's response to his challenge to come out against the deadly Covid injections.





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Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v1hwgpl-exclusive-trump-responds-to-alex-jones-covid-vax-challenge.html



