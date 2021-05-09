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Saturday Emergency Report: Fauci Deliberately Released Covid-19 From Wuhan Lab
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1571 views • May 09, 2021
MSM is now reporting the fact that Fauci was in charge of coronavirus gain of function at the Wuhan lab. Fauci had the means, the motive and the desire to aid his accomplices Bill Gates and Klaus Schwab in triggering the globalist take over known as the Great Reset.
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