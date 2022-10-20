The Real Anthony Fauci - Everyone deserves to know the truth

October 18th 2022 : https://www.therealanthonyfaucimovie.com/viewing/



Original description by Brian Rose

(Founder & Host — London Real & The Digital Freedom Platform)

Dr. Anthony Fauci claims he’s stepping down to "pursue the next chapter" of his career…



But is that what's really going on?



Many people are pushing for Fauci to be held legally accountable for his actions…



And they believe it’s because "his presence is no longer politically sustainable."



I mean, when you lie time and again, as well as get caught lying time and time again…



It kind of makes sense… right?



If we go by CDC numbers, 75% of the population is jabbed.



But here’s the problem.



Those people are getting C0V!D again.



Pfizer can buy as many commercials on FOX News as they want…



But you can’t lie to people about what they’re seeing with their own eyes.



People are waking up.



You only have to see a lie once before you have suspicions about the people telling the lies.



Fauci lied about the safety and efficacy of vaccines for two years now.



What kind of a person would advocate for babies to get an experimental shot?



Especially when no healthy children have died from C0V!D-19.



What does this tell you about his character?



That’s why Jeff Hays Films has turned Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s best-selling book, The Real Anthony Fauci…



Into a spellbinding documentary film…

Interview with Robert F. Kennedy Jr. on LondonReal: https://freedomplatform.tv/robert-f-kennedy-jr-censorship-fauci-the-truth-about-big-pharma/



