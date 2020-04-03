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5G MAST ON FIRE IN BIRMINGHAM (Future fate of all 5G masts!)
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227 views • April 03, 2020
This is the fate of all 5G towers! The people are sick and tired of the Eugenicist, vaccine pushing state controllers who are hell bent on culling the population through psychotronic weapons! When the 5G infrastructure comes fully online, the deaths caused by it will erroneously deemed as 'Coronavirus' or 'Covid-19' and then be used as justification for Quarantines/Vaccinations/other nefarious state controlled crackdown on the civil liberties of the free peoples of the world!
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