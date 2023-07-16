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Apocalyptic Weather?
Bible News Prophecy
Bible News Prophecy
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72 views • July 16, 2023

Michael Snyder wrote that we are experiencing "apocalyptic weather'? Why? What has been happening with heat, drought, flooding, and weather extremes? What have news agencies been reportingd? Is there a way, according to the Bible, that this could change? Is weather totally random or does God control the weather? Are groups like the United Nations, the Vatican, and the World Economic Forum proposing ideas related to changes in weather (which they tend to call 'climate change')? Could weather at all be related to obedience or disobedience to God's laws? Does the Bible show that God sometimes uses weather as a warning as well as to encourage people to repent? Does the Bible tell of more extreme weather happening after the start of the Great Tribulation? What about "troubles" during the beginning of sorrows? Steve Dupuie and Dr. Thiel go over these issues.


A written article of possibly related interest is available titled 'Weather Blessings and Sorrows' URL: https://www.cogwriter.com/weather-sorrows.htm

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prophecyweatherapocalyptic
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