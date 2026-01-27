he Ukrainian army is holding its positions in the Sumy region. However, the Ukrainian command is having a hard time replenishing the 71st Airborne Brigade, the 80th Air Assault Brigade, and the 225th Assault Regiment. Not enough personnel are arriving from training centers, and many of them are deserting.

In an attempt to solve this problem, the Ukrainian army disbanded all international legions. Their personnel were sent to replenish the ranks of the infantry and assault units. This caused a wave of indignation among foreign mercenaries. The number of them leaving the army for their home countries increased exponentially.

In the short term, the Ukrainian command solved the personnel problem. However, the effects of such reforms usually do not last for more than a couple of months.

On the night of January 27, the mayor of Kharkiv reported that 80% of the city was left without power due to missile and drone strikes. Kharkiv’s infrastructure is now being destroyed faster than it can be repaired.

The Russian army is paying particular attention to destroying any facilities associated with unmanned aerial vehicles. On January 26, a Ukrainian warehouse containing various types of drones was destroyed by a missile strike in Kurochkino, a village in the Kharkiv region. The supply of drones to Ukrainian forces in this area will be extremely limited for some time.

On the northern flank of the Slavyansk-Kramatorsk section of the front, the fighting for Reznikovka is coming to an end. From there, a further offensive may develop toward Rai-Aleksandrovka.

In the Dnipropetrovsk region, the Russian 90th Tank Division has advanced in the Ivanovka area. In this sector, it can be assumed that Russian troops have reached operational space. The next Ukrainian line of defense runs much farther north, beyond the Kamenka River.

The Gulyaipole area has seen little activity over the past month. This may indicate that the most combat-ready Russian units have been redeployed elsewhere. It is likely that the redeployment took place in the Kupyansk and Slavyansk-Kramatorsk agglomeration area.

Meanwhile, the Russian army continues its tactical advances. On January 26, assault groups began fighting for Zaliznychne, which is located west of Gulyaipole. Tactical successes were also achieved south of the city, near the railway.

