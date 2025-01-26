SWEENEY TODD, THE DEMON BARBER OF FLEET STREET 🎭 [ORIGINAL 1979 BROADWAY MUSICAL COMMERCIAL]

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Pulled this out in light of this recent occurrence: McDonald's Settles Lawsuit for selling HUMAN MEAT!!!
https://old.bitchute.com/video/DRXCo2Fq217Z/
Sweeney Todd, the Demon Barber of Fleet Street is a 1979 musical thriller with music and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim and libretto by Hugh Wheeler. The musical is based on the 1973 play Sweeney Todd, the Demon Barber of Fleet Street by Christopher Bond.
Sweeney Todd opened on Broadway at the Uris Theatre on March 1, 1979 and ran for 557 performances. It was directed by Harold Prince with musical staging by Larry Fuller. It starred Len Cariou as Sweeney Todd and Angela Lansbury as Mrs. Lovett. The musical tells the story of Benjamin Barker, alias Sweeney Todd, who returns to London after 15 years' transportation on false charges. When he learns from his former landlady Mrs. Lovett that his wife poisoned herself after being raped by the judge who wrongly transported him (Judge Turpin by name), he vows revenge.
Tony Awards it took Best Musical, Martin Richards
Best Book of a Musical,Hugh Wheeler
Best Original Score,Stephen Sondheim
Best Performance by a Leading Actor in a Musical, Len Cariou
Best Performance by a Leading Actress in a Musical, Angela Lansbury
Best Direction of a Musical Harold Prince
Best Scenic Design, Eugene Lee
Best Costume Design , Franne Lee
and Ken Jennings played Tobias Ragg and received the 1979 Drama Desk Award for Outstanding Featured Actor in a Musical.
Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=90vBH847AD4
Thumbnail: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=90vBH847AD4
https://ar.inspiredpencil.com/pictures-2023/ken-jennings-sweeney-todd
Of course, VfB would be remiss in not mentioning The Butcher of Brooklyn, Levi Aron: FRANKENFOOT THEATRE EPISODE 27 🍕🧒😋💀 I'LL HAVE A SLICE OF LEIBY, PLEASE