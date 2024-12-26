Noha Tarazi Stops Celebrating Christmas After Sister's Martyrdom in Gaza





Like most Palestinian Christian families, Mrs. Nuha Al-Tarzeh in Palestine does not celebrate Christmas and does not decorate her house because she lost her sister during the aggression on Gaza.

Mrs. Noha Al-Tarzeh from Gaza City does not celebrate Christmas in solidarity with our people in the Gaza Strip and the martyrdom of her sister in the occupation's bombing of the Greek Orthodox Church.

Interview: - Noha Al-Tarzeh

Reporting: Rana Owainh

Filmed: 23/12/2024

