Noha Tarazi Stops Celebrating Christmas After Sister's Martyrdom in Gaza

Mrs. Noha Al-Tarzeh from Gaza City does not celebrate Christmas in solidarity with our people in the Gaza Strip and the martyrdom of her sister in the occupation's bombing of the Greek Orthodox Church.
Interview: - Noha Al-Tarzeh
Reporting: Rana Owainh
Filmed: 23/12/2024
