Beware of Tyrants: Anti-Federalist Federal Farmer No. 1

In the first of his 18 anti-federalist letters, the Federal Farmer warned against adopting a new system hastily out of fear, which has always “been the custom of tyrants and their dependents.” Instead, he urged caution - and a deeper look at what might lead to total consolidation and a destruction of liberty.
Path to Liberty, Fast Friday Edition: February 9, 2024
