Beware of Tyrants: Anti-Federalist Federal Farmer No. 1
Tenth Amendment Center
Published 20 hours ago

In the first of his 18 anti-federalist letters, the Federal Farmer warned against adopting a new system hastily out of fear, which has always “been the custom of tyrants and their dependents.” Instead, he urged caution - and a deeper look at what might lead to total consolidation and a destruction of liberty.


Path to Liberty, Fast Friday Edition: February 9, 2024

libertyconstitutionhistorylibertarian10th amendmentdecentralizeconsolidationantifederalistanti-federalistmelancton smithfederal farmerrichard henry leeratification debates

