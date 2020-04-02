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95-year-old Oregon veteran recovers from coronavirus
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12 views • April 02, 2020
by Kellee Azar, KATU Staff | Wednesday, April 1st 2020
"I was shocked when we got the call from the doctor's office," said Kelly. "When things change, you learn to adapt to that situation and need to modify things, you don’t throw up your hands and say 'Oh golly, what am I going to do?' No, you adapt."
Source: https://fox42kptm.com/news/offbeat/95-year-old-oregon-veteran-recovers-from-coronavirus
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"I was shocked when we got the call from the doctor's office," said Kelly. "When things change, you learn to adapt to that situation and need to modify things, you don’t throw up your hands and say 'Oh golly, what am I going to do?' No, you adapt."
Source: https://fox42kptm.com/news/offbeat/95-year-old-oregon-veteran-recovers-from-coronavirus
I use a Linux machine with LinuxMint OS
https://linuxmint.com
Video editor Shotcut
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