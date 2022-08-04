Satanic Ritual Abuse victim reveals

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Stew Peters and the producers of the documentary “These Little Ones”, Matt Skow and Nicholas Stumphauzer, show unseen footage of the anonymous woman who was a victim to Satanic Ritual Abuse at just 6-years-old. Children regularly sacrificed in widespread satanic ceremonies held in many towns, all year round. Babies buried alive. Captive girls called breeders forcibly impregnated to provide more babies for sacrifices. Children abducted from foster care, tortured and killed.
https://vault.fbi.gov/the-finders