♦Noir Classics♦ 'SCREAMING MIMI' (1958) Anita Ekberg, Phil Carey, Gypsy Rose Lee

958 • Approved • 1h 19m • 25 June 1958 Exotic dancer Virginia Wilson sees a man get shot moments after he tries to knife her in a shower, so she goes to Dr. Greenwood a psychiatrist for therapy. He falls in love with her and takes over her life, although she insists on continuing her career at the El Madhouse nightclub.

