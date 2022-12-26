India: RT- PCR Testing Mandatory for Incoming Passengers From 5 Countries Including China

https://gnews.org/articles/625114
Summary：12/24/2022 WION: In the week of the sudden surge of Covid-19 infections in China, India has made RT PCR testing mandatory for international arrivals from China, Japan, South Korea, Hong Kong and Thailand.
