RTE Discussions #11: Parallels Between 9/11 and COVID-19 (w/ Richard Gage)
RichardGage911
Published a day ago |

Richard Gage is among the most prominent voices calling for a new investigation into what happened during the events of the September 11, 2001 attacks on the World Trade Center. He and his wife and assistant Gail started a new 9/11 Truth organization called RichardGage911 and has completed 50 interviews, 75 podcasts, and Speaking Engagements all around the United States. They are now working on a new film "9/11: Crime Scene to Courtroom".


Learn more at https://richardgage911.org/


