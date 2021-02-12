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Impeachment Trial LIVE: Trump Team Delivers Defense—Impeachment Trial Day 4
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110 views • February 12, 2021
By Epoch Video
February 12, 2021 Updated: February 12, 2021
"WE KNOW HOW TO FIGHT - WE LIKE A FIST FIGHT" "FIGHT IN THE CONGRESS AND IN THE STREETS!" - DEMOCRATS, SAVE US YOUR HYPOCRACY AND INDIGANTION, IT'S A SHAME THAT GROWN ADULT POLITICIANS, ELECTED TO PROTECT CONSTITUTIONAL RIGHTS, HAVE CURRENTLY ENGAGED IN SUCH SUPPORT OF LEFTIST MOB VIOLENCE DESTROYING BUSINESS AND ATTACKING COURTS IN CITY STREETS, WHILE ALSO ADVOCATING FOR REDUCED POLICE NUMBERS, LAW ENFORCEMENT PROFESSIONALS WHO PROTECT THE POOR AND FAMILY ALIKE - THESE THINGS WE HAVE ALL WITNESSED.
https://www.theepochtimes.com/live-trump-team-delivers-defense-impeachment-trial-day-4_3694776.html
February 12, 2021 Updated: February 12, 2021
"WE KNOW HOW TO FIGHT - WE LIKE A FIST FIGHT" "FIGHT IN THE CONGRESS AND IN THE STREETS!" - DEMOCRATS, SAVE US YOUR HYPOCRACY AND INDIGANTION, IT'S A SHAME THAT GROWN ADULT POLITICIANS, ELECTED TO PROTECT CONSTITUTIONAL RIGHTS, HAVE CURRENTLY ENGAGED IN SUCH SUPPORT OF LEFTIST MOB VIOLENCE DESTROYING BUSINESS AND ATTACKING COURTS IN CITY STREETS, WHILE ALSO ADVOCATING FOR REDUCED POLICE NUMBERS, LAW ENFORCEMENT PROFESSIONALS WHO PROTECT THE POOR AND FAMILY ALIKE - THESE THINGS WE HAVE ALL WITNESSED.
https://www.theepochtimes.com/live-trump-team-delivers-defense-impeachment-trial-day-4_3694776.html
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