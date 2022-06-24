American Thought Leaders - The Epoch Times - Maga MashUp Clips & Trailers

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American Thought Leaders - The Epoch Times - Grand MashUp Clips & Trailers🔵 Sign up for the American Thought Leaders newsletter to stay up-to-date on new episodes, releases, and events 👉 https://ept.ms/ATLnewsletter
+Bonus from Former NSA Technical Director William Binney on the loss of Free Speech
Kash’s Corner: Top Scientists Who Pushed ‘Natural Origins’ Received $50 Million from NIAID? | TEASER
Kash’s Corner: Ivermectin Court Battles, Vaccine Mandates, and Omicron | TEASER
Kash’s Corner: China Getting Free Pass for Genocide; Is Ukraine a Diversion Tactic? | TEASER
Kash's Corner: Biden Transition Team Ignored Trump's Afghanistan Withdrawal Plan | CLIP
Kash’s Corner: Will Ghislaine Maxwell Get a New Trial?; Navy SEALS vs. Vaccine Mandate | TEASER
Kash Patel Predicts US Will Be Forced to Send Troops Back Into Afghanistan | Kash’s Corner | TEASER
Kash’s Corner: Putin’s Sleight of Hand in Ukraine; Durham Probe Forges Ahead | TEASER
Chris Balding: Should We Really Trust Chinese Data? | CLIP | American Thought Leaders
Nathan Law: The Erosion of Freedom Under Communist China | CLIP
Kash Patel: How the Media Covers High-Profile Court Cases | CLIP
Leon Lee: How the Crackdown on Falun Gong Completely Destroyed China | CLIP
Sen. Marco Rubio: How the Chinese Regime Co-opts Our Elites & Weaponizes Our Systems | TEASER
US Scientists and Media Complicit in COVID-19 Cover-Up with Beijing | CLIP
James Lindsay: Woke Culture 'An Absolute Religion' | CLIP | American Thought Leaders
Kara Frederick: Demand Data Privacy and Transparency From Big Tech | CLIP | American Thought Leaders
Epstein Survivor: Teresa Helm Tells Her Story | CLIP | American Thought Leaders
China's Digital Currency a Surveillance Tool for Authoritarian Regimes | CLIP
Profits Over Lives: COVID-19 Treatments in the US | CLIP | American Thought Leaders
Pierre Kory: 'Our Medical System Failed; Its a Corrupt System' | CLIP | American Thought Leaders
Dr. Robert Malone: How Effective are Vaccines Against Omicron? | CLIP | American Thought Leaders
Bethany Mandel: Parents Have Lost Faith in the Education System | CLIP | American Thought Leaders
Dr. Robert Malone: The Coordinated Propaganda Narrative Around COVID-19 | CLIP
Anders Corr: The Chinese Regime 'is a Terrorist Organization' | CLIP | American Thought Leaders
Dr. Peter McCullough on the Suppression of Alternative Treatments for COVID-19 | CLIP
China is the Real Threat in the Russia-Ukraine Crisis | CLIP | American Thought Leaders
Gen. Robert Spalding: China's Unrestricted Warfare | CLIP
LATEST EXCLUSIVE EPISODES:
Douglas Murray: How the West’s ‘Destructive Games of Self-Immolation’ Derange Society and Empower Dictators https://ept.ms/0426DouglasMurray
PART 1: Dr. Richard Urso: Alarming Post-Booster Trends and the Censorship of Treatments for COVID-19
https://ept.ms/0421RichardUrso
PART 2: Dr. Richard Urso: Big Pharma Makes Billions By Rebranding Existing Drugs As ‘New’ Products
https://ept.ms/0423RichardUrsoP2
Dr. Sen Nieh: Inside China’s Draconian Lockdowns and Tuidang, the Underground Movement That’s Disintegrating China’s Communist Party from Within
https://ept.ms/0419SenNieh
Luke Rosiak: Schools Use Woke Ideology to Hide Dismal Teacher Performance, Harming Minorities the Most
https://ept.ms/0416LukeRosiak
Dr. Mark McDonald: How We Sacrificed Our Children in the Name of COVID Protection
https://ept.ms/0414MarkMcDonald
Kyle Bass: China’s Digital Currency Is a Blackmail Weapon; Beijing Facing Grave Financial and Demographic Crisis
https://ept.ms/0412KyleBass
Dr. Aaron Kheriaty on the Rise of the Biomedical Security State: The Merger of Public Health, Surveillance Tech, and Policing Powers
https://ept.ms/0409AaronKheriaty
Adam Andrzejewski: NIH Slow-Walking FOIA Requests for Fauci’s Finances, Potential Conflicts of Interest Among Scientists
https://ept.ms/0402AdamAndrzejewski
PART 1: Victor Davis Hanson: Cutting Through the Russia-Ukraine Information War
https://ept.ms/0326VictorDavisHanson
PART 2: Victor Davis Hanson on Russia-Ukraine ‘New World Order,’ Biolabs, and Other War Messaging—Is This a WWIII Moment?
https://ept.ms/0326VictorDavisHansonP2
Sharyl Attkisson: How Propagandists Co-Opted ‘Fact-Checkers’ and the Press to Control the Information Landscape
https://ept.ms/0118SharylAttkisson1
‘Take Race Off the Table’—Bob Woodson on the Power of Grassroots Leaders to Rescue America from Moral and Spiritual Freefall
https://ept.ms/1225BobWoodson1
How Communist China Manipulates the Narrative About China in the West—Leon Lee Talks New Film, “Unsilenced”
https://ept.ms/0106LeonLee