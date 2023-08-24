Create New Account
Ep. 19: Debate Night With Donald J. Trump
Son of the Republic
532 Subscribers
155 views
Published Yesterday

Debate night in Bedminster.


Tucker On Twitter | 23 August 2023

https://twitter.com/TuckerCarlson/status/1694513603251241143

presidenttucker carlsondonald trumpdonald j trumpcommander in chiefdjt

