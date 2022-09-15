Create New Account
Prophecy of Mystic Marie Julie-Jahenny on Queen Elizabeth's Descent From the Throne and What Follows
 Premiered Sep 12, 2022 An approved Mystic of the Catholic Church, Marie Julie-Jahenny had visions and prophecies approved since 1875. One such prophecy related the Queen Elizabeth's decent from the throne and what follows.


Full interview link with Xavier Reyes-Ayral:


https://youtu.be/W1Dn6otm32Y


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tasvABCgBGc

