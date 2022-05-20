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Journalists Under fire As Shelling Hits Civilian Area In Ukraine - Russia War [English subtitles]
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33 views • May 20, 2022
Patrick Lancaster 5-19-2022.
Journalists Under fire As Shelling Hits Civilian Area Russian Controlled Village
A village under fire is what i found when investigating territory that had been captured by Russian and DPR Forces From Ukraine. My team and I was in this captured territory to document what was happening and found an area and people decimated by shelling. The locals of course blamed Ukraine for shelling their homes. We found women and children living in bomb shelters hiding from the shells. While we were there we came under shelling as well. It almost seemed like the shells were aiming at us. My cameraman Sasha even commented they were firing at us. Luckily we met some very nice people and learned a lot about the situation there. We will be returning to help them as well.
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AflrEdE2Y2k
Journalists Under fire As Shelling Hits Civilian Area Russian Controlled Village
A village under fire is what i found when investigating territory that had been captured by Russian and DPR Forces From Ukraine. My team and I was in this captured territory to document what was happening and found an area and people decimated by shelling. The locals of course blamed Ukraine for shelling their homes. We found women and children living in bomb shelters hiding from the shells. While we were there we came under shelling as well. It almost seemed like the shells were aiming at us. My cameraman Sasha even commented they were firing at us. Luckily we met some very nice people and learned a lot about the situation there. We will be returning to help them as well.
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AflrEdE2Y2k
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