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The Great Awakening About Covid & the Jab
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76 views • March 15, 2022
The truth is emerging about Covid 19 and the jab. The dis- and misinformation that is being generated by government propaganda and censorship is horrible, but the real damage is how so many people have swallowed the proverbial blue pill. Now that the public is starting to question the mainstream narrative we are witnessing "The Great Awakening".
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