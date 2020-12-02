© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Stopped & illegally detained by police on the way to the 'Unite For Freedom' march in London.
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
62 views • December 02, 2020
A coach of 40 people were forcibly stopped & illegally detained by police on the way to the 'Unite For Freedom' march in London.
23 year old Amelia was in a cell for 24 hours & could face a 6 month jail term for ‘Beating An Emergency Worker’. Heartbreaking and Disgusting.
23 year old Amelia was in a cell for 24 hours & could face a 6 month jail term for ‘Beating An Emergency Worker’. Heartbreaking and Disgusting.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.