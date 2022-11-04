God doesn't forgive Sin - Temple of God (2/7)

In the last video I examined what the meaning of love is all about, and
talked about Adam and Eve committing sin and Jesus stepping in the way
immediately preventing the death angel from executing the demands of the
law; and how God provided a way out by allowing Adam and Eve and their
offspring to transfer the guilt of their sin to another. I also made a
strong statement that God never forgives sin. I know that many who
watched it were taken by surprise by that.
I want to emphasize the point that God has provided a way that sinners
can be forgiven, but God has no provision for the forgiveness of sin. I
hope you understand the distinction, the difference in the two. You
need to understand this clearly if the story is to make sense. I got a
spanking when I got home last night because I didn't explain the point
more clearly, so I wanted to do that first thing.
Consider this... if God could forgive sin, he could have looked down at
earth from his busy throne and seen the rise of sin on Earth and said to
Adam and Eve “Hey you guys down there, I told you not to do that! Now
don't do it anymore!” Then he could have proceeded to take out his big
eraser and erase the sin. A lot of people have the idea that salvation
is based on the eraser theory. They believe that all that matters is
that you have God erase your sins out of his book, and when he does this
your sins are gone and you’re spotless and without fault and blameless
and saved!
Friends... if it worked that way Jesus would have never had to die. He
had to die because sin couldn’t be erased... it couldn’t be forgiven.
Somebody had to pay and he volunteered!
