Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
EPOCH TV | Trump 2024 & Election Loophole; Zuckerberg 2.0 Cash Controversy
37 views
channel image
GalacticStorm
Published a day ago |
Shop now

Epoch TV  |  Cross Roads with Josh Philipp

WATCH THE FULL LIVE: https://ept.ms/Trumps2024LoopholeYT

The Trump 2024 election team is allegedly adopting a practice that former President Donald Trump formerly criticized. According to the Wall Street Journal, Trump is going to begin leveraging election practices including mail-in voting and ballot harvesting. An email from the Trump team states, “Our path forward is to MASTER the Democrats’ own game of harvesting ballots in every state we can.”

Meanwhile, after Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg was criticized last year for his election financing programs, he’s at it again for the upcoming 2024 elections. Yet he’s already running into controversy. Several states have turned down money from his nonprofit, and Trump is questioning why Zuckerberg is not being prosecuted for his actions.

In this live Q&A with Crossroads host Joshua Philipp, we’ll discuss these stories and others, and answer questions from the audience.

Keywords
trump 2024epoch tvjosh philippcross roads

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket