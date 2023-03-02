EPOCH TV | Trump 2024 & Election Loophole; Zuckerberg 2.0 Cash Controversy

Epoch TV | Cross Roads with Josh Philipp

WATCH THE FULL LIVE: https://ept.ms/Trumps2024LoopholeYT

The Trump 2024 election team is allegedly adopting a practice that former President Donald Trump formerly criticized. According to the Wall Street Journal, Trump is going to begin leveraging election practices including mail-in voting and ballot harvesting. An email from the Trump team states, “Our path forward is to MASTER the Democrats’ own game of harvesting ballots in every state we can.”

Meanwhile, after Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg was criticized last year for his election financing programs, he’s at it again for the upcoming 2024 elections. Yet he’s already running into controversy. Several states have turned down money from his nonprofit, and Trump is questioning why Zuckerberg is not being prosecuted for his actions.

In this live Q&A with Crossroads host Joshua Philipp, we’ll discuss these stories and others, and answer questions from the audience.