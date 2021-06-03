Cannabis Multi-State Operator Interview with 4Front's CFO

Andrew was an early investor in 4Front, joining the company full time in 2014. He brings to the team a wealth of financial-management experience and business acumen having previously served as managing director of the BlackRock Small Cap Growth Fund at BlackRock Advisors LLC.During his 11-year involvement, the $2 billion fund ranked in the top five percent of all domestic small cap growth funds. He also had past stints at MFS Investment Management and BT Alex Brown.Since joining 4Front, he has immersed himself in every facet of the cannabis industry, from the relevant financial drivers of the industry to hands-on experience with dispensaries and cultivation facilities.Summary:*Andrew's background and how he got into the cannabis industry*Overview of 4Front*Q1 earnings and where 4Front is headed*The importance of low cost production, brands, and the sweet spot of the cannabis value chain*Why we are approaching the Golden Age for U.S. CannabisHost:Josh Kincaid, Capital Markets Analyst & host of your cannabis business podcast.Episode 731 of The Talking Hedge:Your Cannabis Business Podcast.​Covering cannabis products, reviews, business news, interviews, investments, events, and more.Music Info:Song: Beat | Keep On | 2020Artist: Milochromatic BeatsSong: Dark Trap Beats Hard Rap Instrumental | Gang | 2018Artist: LuxrayBeatsKeywords:Hemp News, Weed News, Cannabis News, Marijuana News, Cannabis Business, Marijuana Business, Cannabis Industry News, Marijuana Industry News, Weed News 420, Talking Hedge Podcast, Cannabis Podcast, Marijuana Podcast, Business Podcast, CBD podcast, THC podcast, Cannabis Pitch Deck, Marijuana Pitch Deck, Marijuana Investment Deck, Cannabis Investment Deck, Cannabis Compliance, Cannabis Data, Cannabis Banking, Cannabis Investment, Pot Stocks, Cannabis Stocks, Weed Stocks, Marijuana Stocks, Cannabis Data, Marijuana Data, Cannabis Analytics, Marijuana Analytics, Cannabis Sales Data, Marijuana Sales DataJosh is not an investment adviser. The Talking Hedge is long gold and silver. Listeners should always speak to their personal financial advisers.