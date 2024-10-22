Gold & foreign currency reserves of Hezbollah & Hezbollah leader Nasrallah, who was personally killed in an Israeli air strike, are stored in a bunker under the Al-Sahel hospital in Beirut, Israel

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The gold and foreign currency reserves of Hezbollah and Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah, who was personally killed in an Israeli air strike, are stored in a bunker under the Al-Sahel hospital in Beirut, the Israel Defense Forces claims. The volume is up to $500 million.
Apparently, this very object will soon become the target of an attack by fighters or special forces units.