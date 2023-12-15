Decentralize.TV - Episode 25, Dec 15, 2023 - Doug with Monero Talk reveals exciting news about the world's top privacy crypto

Doug Tuman from Monero Talk chats with Mike and Todd about the latest advancements in Monero's privacy cryptocurrency projects and why Monero is so popular among privacy enthusiasts. Learn more about Monero at GetMonero.org and be sure to visit Doug's Monero Talk site at MoneroTalk.live
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.