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Documentary: Mind War - Battle for Control of your Mind (Part 1)
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29 views • March 20, 2021
From propaganda to psychological operations to MindWar; a full battle for control of your mind has been waged against you and the people of the world. This documentary series informs viewers of this battle and the multiple fronts they are working for control.
I published a very important documentary, "Humanity's Decision" - It becomes clear that human beings are being convinced to act against their own best interest. Why is this? This question is the motivation behind creating the Mind War series.
You can find "Humanity's Decision" here: https://sarahwestall.com/documentary-humanity-must-decide/
Please share "Humanity's Decision" with as many people as you can. It is very important people learn the truth.
Censorship is very serious. Please sign up for those platforms that do not censor. Go to https://SarahWestall.com/Subscribe to sign up for Ebener, my newsletter, Odysee, Bitchute, Gab, Parler, podcast platforms and more!
See superior quality products including Truth Masks, "Finding Courage" movie bundle, C60 gel caps and DefyTime Telomere lengtheners at https://SarahWestall.com/Shop
Remember to use the current coupons mentioned in the show to save money!
MUSIC CREDITS: “Maestro_Tlakaelel" – licensed for broad internet media use, including video and audio
I published a very important documentary, "Humanity's Decision" - It becomes clear that human beings are being convinced to act against their own best interest. Why is this? This question is the motivation behind creating the Mind War series.
You can find "Humanity's Decision" here: https://sarahwestall.com/documentary-humanity-must-decide/
Please share "Humanity's Decision" with as many people as you can. It is very important people learn the truth.
Censorship is very serious. Please sign up for those platforms that do not censor. Go to https://SarahWestall.com/Subscribe to sign up for Ebener, my newsletter, Odysee, Bitchute, Gab, Parler, podcast platforms and more!
See superior quality products including Truth Masks, "Finding Courage" movie bundle, C60 gel caps and DefyTime Telomere lengtheners at https://SarahWestall.com/Shop
Remember to use the current coupons mentioned in the show to save money!
MUSIC CREDITS: “Maestro_Tlakaelel" – licensed for broad internet media use, including video and audio
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