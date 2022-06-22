We are the servicemen of the Ukrainian 8th Battalion of the 10th Brigade, which is based near the city of Seversk. We appeal to you, Mr. President,_. 062122

We are the servicemen of the 8th battalion of the 10th brigade, which is based near the city of Seversk. We appeal to you, Mr. President, Mr. Zaluzhny, and to the Ukrainian people.





◾️It's time to listen to us, we are holding the defense in the hottest zone. We believe that we have not been forgotten. We demand an immediate rotation of our remaining staff: physically and morally we are no longer strong.