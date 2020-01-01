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A Look Back On 2019 In The InfoWar - Part 1
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21 views • January 01, 2020
January through June of 2019 was a non-stop avalanche of nonsense, tyranny, and corruption from the left. Join guest host Harrison Smith as he breaks down the biggest stories of each month and draws the lines of continuity between the reoccurring themes of the year. Prepare for 2020 by learning the lessons of 2019.
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Also, start your year right with free shipping and up to 75% off our hottest items during the Mega Blowout Sale!
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